St. J Close To Naming New Fire Chief

The Town of St. Johnsbury is in final negotiations with its preferred choice for a new fire chief.
But the town is not yet releasing the name of the candidate in case negotiations fall through.
“We did our final round of chiefs interviews,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead during his regular report to the select board on Monday. “I expect to make an announcement around the first of January.”
The town has been working with municipal consulting firm MRI (Municipal Resources Inc.) to conduct a search for a permanent replacement for former chief, Jon Bouffard.
Retired Fire Chief Christopher J. Olsen, of Cape Cod, Mass., was brought in on a three-month contract as interim fire chief to oversee the department during the search.
But after a disappointing first round of applications, Chief Olsen agreed to stay on the job for another three months so the town would have more time to conduct the search.
Town officials say the position has been advertised across Vermont and nationally. The applicants include both internal and external candidates. There are four finalists for the job.
Chief Olsen came to St. Johnsbury after retiring from the Cotuit, Mass. Fire Department on Cape Cod and has recently served as an Interim Chief in Bradford, New Hampshire and East Greenwich, Rhode Island.
Bouffard was hired in 2018 to replace Troy Ruggles who had served as St. Johnsbury Fire Chief for 22 years. Ruggles left the department to take a new position with the Burlington Fire Department.
