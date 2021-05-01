St. J Considering Increases In Wastewater Rates

Discussions are underway in St. Johnsbury about increasing the town’s wastewater rates starting this summer.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead briefed the select board on Monday night about the possible rate changes that, if approved, would take effect in July.
At this point, the proposal on the table is to keep municipal water rates the same but increase rates for those on the municipal sewer system by 2 percent.
“The average homeowner on the system will see an increase of $1.25 per quarter,” said Whitehead.
The town is also considering an increase in the “septage” rates paid by septic service companies and RV owners who dump sewage directly at the town’s wastewater treatment plan on Bay Street.
“We are proposing an increase from 10 cents a gallon to 12 cents per gallon on septage receiving,” said Whitehead. “Which doesn’t affect system users, but will likely have impacts to those with onsite septic systems.”
While the proposed water/wastewater budgets have been submitted to the select board for consideration it’s still early in the process.
“The board is just reviewing it right now and we’ll open up the next meeting for public comment,” said Whitehead.
Whitehead said the proposed increases are being driven in part by expected cost increases in the town’s ongoing wastewater infrastructure improvement projects - including the state-mandated, town-wide, storm-water/sewer separation program.
Another factor, said Whitehead, is the possibility of having to upgrade the town’s wastewater treatment plant if, as anticipated by some officials, the state limits the spreading of processed waste solids on farm fields.
