St. J Corrections Officer Charged With Repeated Sexual Assault
Corrections Officer Michael Baker appears by video in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

A St. Johnsbury prison guard is being held without bail after being accused of choking, slapping and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman while she was allegedly holding a baby.

Michael Baker, 33, of Barnet, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and aggravated sexual assault - repeated.

