St. J Corrections Officer Charged With Repeated Sexual Assault

A St. Johnsbury prison guard is being held without bail after being accused of choking, slapping and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman while she was allegedly holding a baby.
Michael Baker, 33, of Barnet, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and aggravated sexual assault - repeated.
Caledonia Superior Court
Judge Justin P. Jiron ordered Baker held without bail at the request of Deputy State’s Attorney Claire Burns. A weight of the evidence hearing will be scheduled to determine if Baker should remain behind bars.
Baker works as a corrections officer at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. He was placed on administrative leave after being arrested on Monday.
The alleged victim told police it wasn’t the first time she had been sexually assaulted by Baker and that it happens when he gets home from work and starts drinking and smoking.
“The accused drinks six to ten beers on a typical day after work,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Drew Cota in his report. “The accused gets drunk often and ‘gets high’ on ‘weed’…She stated ‘he knows he shouldn’t do it, he says he knows he shouldn’t. He has a hard time stopping when he’s drunk and high.’”
State police responded to the alleged incident at Baker’s residence at 2:05 p.m. on Monday.
Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml issued a statement following the arrest of Baker.
“Mr. Baker’s alleged actions run directly counter to the Department’s values and mission,” said Commissioner Deml. “It’s extremely unfortunate that isolated incidents like this one undermine the public trust in our Department and our amazing staff of public servants. We, as a team, are committed to ensuring our good deeds outshine the alleged bad actions of a few.”
Baker also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of interference with access to emergency services for allegedly taking the alleged victim’s phone after she told him she was going to call the police.
The DOC is conducting its own investigation into Baker’s alleged conduct. Baker, who is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.