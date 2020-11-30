St. J Courthouse COVID Contacts Test Negative Following Outbreak

A brick architectural detail crumbled off the Caledonia County Courthouse sometime late Thursday or early Friday. (Photo By Andrew McGregor)

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury has been contained.

Two courthouse employees tested positive for the virus last week and led to the closing of the court on Monday while other courthouse employees - who got tested as close contacts to the infected employees - waited for their results.

