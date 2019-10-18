Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Two people were transported for minor injuries to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital following a 2-car crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Old Center Road about 12:20 p.m. Thursday.
Officer Jason Harris said the crash, which occurred in front of the Twin State Ford dealership, happened when Alexander Rowe, 26, of New London, N.H., attempted to turn onto Old Center Road from Memorial Drive, took a left, and crashed into a car on Memorial Drive operated by Chase Slaughter, 20, of St. Johnsbury.
