St. Johnsbury’s overall town finances appear to weathering the COVID-19 crisis fairly well.
However, there is one area that is showing some strain.
Town Finance Officer Lesley Russ told the St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday that there are currently $473,000 in uncollected delinquent tax receivables compared to just $405,000 in delinquent taxes last year at this time.
“So we are running about $68,000 behind where we were at last year,” said Russ
But Russ also told the board that despite all the problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic, town coffers remain stable - for now anyway.
The town general fund, in particular, is running surplus $205,717, said Russ.
Russ said other town budgets are generally performing as expected.
Select Board Chairman Jeff Moore said the town should proceed cautiously especially with the growing delinquent tax issue.
But Moore also said things look pretty good at the moment considering all that has happened.
“We’re coming out of three months of pretty chaotic times but I think overall the budget’s looking good,” said Moore.
Russ said she has good idea why the town finances have remained stable through the pandemic so far.
“The timing of our tax payments in March really worked out well,” said Russ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.