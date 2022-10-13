St. J Dept. Of Corrections Names Koehler Superintendent

Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas J. Deml announced the appointment of Michael Koehler as superintendent at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury.
Superintendent Koehler joined the department in 2009. He began his career on the frontlines at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport as a Correctional Officer I, and worked his way up to assistant superintendent. In April 2022 he was appointed interim superintendent at NECC. During his service, Superintendent Koehler has served on multiple special teams and received a Department Merit Award for leading the establishment of a JetBlue partnership providing free airfare for Honor Guard members attending out-of-state funeral services.
Leadership changes were announced at two other state facilities: Sharon Nykiel, superintendent, of Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, Rutland; and James Rice, executive director of the Office of Professional Standards and Compliance.
“Great leaders identify and empower future leaders, influence and cultivate a positive culture, and strive for excellence. In Mike, Sharon, and Jim, we found great leaders who embody our state and our department’s values and serve with courage and humility,” said Cmdr. Deml. “Our department is a better place thanks to their nearly 60 years of combined state service. I am excited for Mike, Sharon, and Jim’s help in leading this department into the future.”
