St. J Dept. Of Corrections Names Koehler Superintendent
Northeast Correctional Complex St. Johnsbury jail #filephoto

Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas J. Deml announced the appointment of Michael Koehler as superintendent at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury.

Superintendent Koehler joined the department in 2009. He began his career on the frontlines at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport as a Correctional Officer I, and worked his way up to assistant superintendent. In April 2022 he was appointed interim superintendent at NECC. During his service, Superintendent Koehler has served on multiple special teams and received a Department Merit Award for leading the establishment of a JetBlue partnership providing free airfare for Honor Guard members attending out-of-state funeral services.

