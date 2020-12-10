St. J Doctor: Data Strongly Supports The Use Of Masks

St. Johnsbury School Directors, clockwise from left, Tom Huntington, Ilene Dickinson, Mark Avery and Dr. Deane Rankin discuss budget preparations on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the St. Johnsbury School. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

St. Johnsbury physician and school board member Dr. Deane Rankin drew on his many years of medical training and experience to offer this bit of advice to the Northeast Kingdom community on Monday.

“Wear the damn masks,” said Dr. Rankin, as the board discussed the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the NEK.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments