ST. JOHNSBURY — The business building at 67 Eastern Ave is once again hustling and bustling after more than a three year hiatus from St. Johnsbury’s downtown.
The building was abruptly closed due to the discovery of ground chemicals emitting into the air throughout the building. The employees within the State of Vermont offices that had occupied the space were forced to evacuate and work remotely and the building had been vacant until recently.
MSI Reality purchased the property, roughly three years after the initial discovery of chemicals.
“St. Johnsbury is thriving and the building was a good investment to expand our commercial leasing portfolio,” MSI Reality Senior Leasing Coordinator Tina Emerson said. “We’re contributing to the revitalization of the downtown area.”
After purchasing, MSI took the necessary steps and procedures to make the building safe again, following the corrective action plan that was designated by the State of Vermont. On December 6, 2021, MSI was granted approval by the state to occupy the building and begin to fill it with tenants.
Ysbrydoliaeth, a retail curiosity shop owned by Robert Jones and Pearl Street Alternatives, a CBD retail store run by Scott Klark and his family were the first pair of businesses to move in on April 1. Chrysalis Creative, a sewing studio/retail store moved in on May 1 and Dore Waves, a business consulting company moved in exactly one month later.
Northeast Kingdom Youth Services and Northeast Kingdom Learning Services both moved in towards the end of June. The last two tenants arrived at the end of this month, Josh Burke’s Tele Therapist business and Urban Beauty which specializes in photography and accounting.
“This building is full of positive energy with the tenants we have and continue to draw,” Emerson said. “The team that’s been working on this project, including myself, are proud of what we’ve accomplished and we take great pride in how this building has evolved.”
Emerson says the Eastern Ave building provides 23,000 square feet of usable space and the building is currently only about a third of the way filled. She is uncertain who or when the next business will join, but MSI is still actively searching to fully occupy the space.
“I don’t know who will be the next tenant, that’s what makes it so interesting,” she said. “More professional spaces or potentially office share areas. Perhaps, a salon or more retail — I know the current tenants would love to see a message therapist in the building.”
