ST. JOHNSBURY — Actions taken by a firefighter at a residential fire last November earned him the Medal for Bravery, the first for a member of the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
Brenden Greaves was still in his probationary year as a career firefighter in St. Johnsbury on Nov. 9, 2021, when he helped fight a fire at an apartment building on Summer Street. At that early morning fire, Greaves distinguished himself by literally standing in the line of fire for fellow firefighters.
His peers nominated Greaves for the Medal for Bravery and Chief Brad Reed presented the medal and a letter of commendation to Greaves on Friday, during the department’s annual awards banquet.
The letter details the scene that put Greaves in a position to respond with award-winning bravery. He arrived at the fire location at 535 Summer St. to find heavy fire in a rear porch and learned there was a person trapped on the second floor. Captain Phillip Hawthorne and Firefighter Dennis Farnham went into the building in search of the occupant.
Firefighter Greaves was ordered to enter the building and attack the fire in an area it was believed that Hawthorne and Farnham would travel to seek an exit from the burning building.
“You positioned yourself at the top of the stairs anticipating that location being the egress path for the rescue crew,” notes the letter. “Rapid fire spread occurred and in seconds the interior of the building transformed into an inferno that began spreading up the stairs behind you. After standing your ground as long as possible, you dove down the stairs to safety, but only after holding in as long as humanly possible.”
Hawthorne and Farnham safely made their way out of the building in a different location. They were unsuccessful in reaching the occupant before she succumbed to smoke inhalation, but their efforts to get to her despite fire and the protection of a hose line earned them letters of commendation from the chief.
Firefighter Greaves’ letter continues, “With disregard for your own safety, you performed your duties without question or hesitation to save the life of another.”
The letter was signed by Chief Reed and Town Manager Chad Whitehead. Chief Reed said the Medal for Bravery for Greaves is the department’s first such award.
The medal wasn’t the only honor bestowed on Greaves on March 18. He was named Firefighter of the Year. Earlier this month Greaves successfully completed his one-year probation and was named a full member of the department.
An award given at the banquet went to Call Firefighter Jacob Leclair for the Highest Activity award for 244 hours of service. Years of service awards were presented to Firefighter Andrew Ruggles for 15 years of service, Firefighter Jon Sylvia for 10 years of service, and Captain Hawthorne, Firefighter Brenden Greaves, and Firefighter Ryan Aremburg for 5 years of service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.