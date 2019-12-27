St. J First Night North Ball Moving To Main Street

Jim Schenck, left, and Dan Bisbee work on a bigger, brighter New Year's ball for First Night North at The Foundry Workshop, a maker space based at Lyndon Institute, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Schenck and Bisbee, engineers and co-workers at New England Wire Technologies, are leading the effort to create a ball bigger than New York City's. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Our ball is bigger than theirs.

That’s right. The ball that ushers in the new year at First Night North in St. Johnsbury is bigger than the one that drops in Times Square.

