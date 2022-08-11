St. J Forest Bike Trail Grand Opening Set For This Morning

ST. JOHNSBURY — The bike path in the St. Johnsbury Town Forest on AlmsHouse Road opens this morning, Aug. 12 with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting. Work began in April and was completed in June by Palisade Projects out of Fairlee.
Broadwing is the main trail, a 1.7-mile, mostly handbuilt run that weaves through the scenic old-growth pines of the forest.
The path was built with the idea of friendliness for almost all levels of rider, said Chris Dussault, head of Caledonia Trail Collaborative (CDC). “Upper Broadwing is a solid blue-square run,” he said on Thursday. “The lower part of the forest is quite steep, so we cut in a new trail, Little Wing,” suitable for more than just expert riders. It too is a handbuilt, “rake-&-ride” trail open to both hikers and bikers, and is a two-way multiuse trail that utilizes the width of the terrain with 12 switchbacks, Dussault noted. Work began on Little Wing in July, with a lot of volunteer assistance, he said. Little Wing is also a replacement trail for the Red Connector trail, he noted.
Local rider Joe Fox, head of the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department, said in April that the town’s Bike Ped Committee would rewrite the usage rules for the town forest to accommodate the new use of bicycling. They will consider allowing pedal-assisted e-bikes as part of the rule process, he said at the time, adding he was hopeful the trail would even support adaptive bike riding.
Being mostly handmade, thrill-seeking riders should be right at home on the trail, he noted, with its rolling flowy terrain, banked turns and some spots to get airborne if riders choose. “I would say it will be a solid intermediate trail,” Fox said at the time. [There will be] the opportunity to get airborne - it’s fun.”
The trail map on the kiosk at the town forest will be replaced to reflect the updates, Dussault said. The lumber and other material for the main bridge were donated, and Harry Morrison of Lyndonville donated his time to create the trail signs. The signs will have symbols designating trails for hiking, hiking and biking, and just biking.
CTC has agreed to assume management and maintenance of all the trails in the town forest, said Fox, who noted a lot of the work on CTC’s existing trails had been thanks to numerous volunteer efforts.
The cost to build the trail upon its June completion, Dussault replied in answer to a question, was about $34,000, which included $20,000 from Northern Forest Center, $5,000 from Cabot Creamery which partners with VMBA for grants, about $2,000 from the town and the rest from CTC, which collects revenue through charitable donations and from its share of VMBA memberships.
