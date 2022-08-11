St. J Forest Bike Trail Grand Opening Set For This Morning
Construction on a new bike trail in the St. Johnsbury Town Forest on Monday, April 25, 2022. (File Photo by Andrew McGregor)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The bike path in the St. Johnsbury Town Forest on AlmsHouse Road opens this morning, Aug. 12 with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting. Work began in April and was completed in June by Palisade Projects out of Fairlee.

Broadwing is the main trail, a 1.7-mile, mostly handbuilt run that weaves through the scenic old-growth pines of the forest.

