St. J Forming ‘American Rescue Plan’ Funding Committee

The Town of St. Johnsbury is forming a committee to help decide how to spend $2,139,413.68 in federal American Rescue Plan money.
The committee so far includes Town Manager Chad Whitehead, Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak, Finance Officer Lesley Russ, select board members Daniel Kimbell and Frank Empsall, St. Johnsbury state representatives and local business owners Scott Beck and Scott Campbell, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce Director Gillian Sewake, NEKCA Executive Director Jenna O’Farrell, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium Executive Director Adam Kane and Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried.
The select board is expected to formalize the committee at their regular meeting on Monday. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is asked to contact the town manager.
The town has already received some of the money and is expected to receive the rest in about six months. The committee will make recommendations to the town on how the funding will be spent to offset economic damage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’d like to have a good solid plan put together over the course of the next few months,” said Whitehead on Thursday. “We gotta remain flexible because we don’t even know yet what all the economic impacts are. We can guess, but we’re gonna have to make sure that we’ve got funds available to address things as they continue to come up.”
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, eligible project categories include Public Health, Negative Economic Impacts, Services To Disproportionately Impacted Communities, Premium Pay, Infrastructure, Revenue Replacement and Administrative.
The Negative Economic Impact category has 14 sub-categories including household assistance, small business economic assistance, aid to non-profit organizations, tourism and “other impacted industries.”
The premium pay category includes just two sub-categories - public sector employees and private sector grants “for other employers.”
The funding is coming from the 1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, to speed up the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan includes $350 billion in pandemic-related aid for state and local governments. Vermont will be receiving more than $1.25 billion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.