St. J Hires Interim Fire Chief From Cape Cod

The Town of St. Johnsbury has hired an interim fire chief.
Christopher J. Olsen is already attending town staff meetings and will take command of the fire department for three months starting on Aug. 1.
He was hired through the municipal consulting firm MRI (Municipal Resources Inc.) which the town has previously contracted with. Olsen will manage the fire department temporarily while the town conducts its search for a permanent replacement for departing Fire Chief Jon Bouffard who announced in June that he will be leaving the department on July 31.
According to his resume provided by MRI, Olsen recently retired from the Cotuit, Massachusetts Fire Department on Cape Cod and has recently served as an Interim Chief in Bradford, New Hampshire and East Greenwich, Rhode Island.
Olsen has a Psychology Degree from Springfield College and is currently working on his Master’s Degree in Leadership from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He is also a nationally certified paramedic.
While serving in Cotuit, Olsen was involved in the development of a regional Public Safety Dive Team that currently serves fifteen communities on Cape Cod and served as President of the Executive Board of the Cape and Islands Emergency Medical Services organization.
Bouffard became the town’s fire chief in August 2018 when was hired to replace Troy Ruggles - who served as St. Johnsbury fire chief for 22 years.
Bouffard’s departure, he said, was due to personal reasons that he did not want to share.
