St. J Holds Mostly Virtual Town Meeting Info Session

There was only one member of the public in attendance in the St. Johnsbury School Band Room for Monday night’s Town Meeting information session.
But nearly 70 people logged on to take part in the meeting by Zoom.
Both the St. Johnsbury School District and the Town of St. Johnsbury made presentations to the public. The school went first.
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca began the meeting by presenting the proposed 2022-2023 school district budget which includes an increase in spending of 2.5 percent but a projected local tax decrease due to the influx of COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government and the State of Vermont’s education funding formula.
“We’re simply spending a little more than $580,00 next year than we did this year,” said Dr. Ricca. “We have increases to wages and health benefits…We also have increases that we’re sprinkling in to other small areas because we’re hoping to increase the number of human beings who are in our school district next year.”
Ricca was referring to a plan to hire multiple new school employees next year if the budget is approved.
“What I am simply hoping the community hears is that we are offering you a budget that will decrease your taxes and increase our opportunities to meet the needs of our students who are hurting and bring more humans into our building to do the work with the humans who are here who are also hurting,” said Ricca.
Town Meeting voting will be held in person at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Tuesday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. COVID precautions are recommended.
