A man was shot to death at a RuralEdge property in St. Johnsbury last week.
But he should not have been there.
Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, of Springfield, Mass., was gunned down in Apartment #4 at 78 Hastings Hill on Wednesday.
It’s the same apartment where Lugo was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in September after a police raid. It’s also the same apartment where Lugo should not have been based on court orders.
The drug charges against Lugo were filed after St. Johnsbury Police went to the apartment after receiving a report of stolen power tools allegedly being sold online by Darlene Gilchrist, 34.
The tools were allegedly stolen from a contractor’s trailer that was parked at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury.
But when police arrived and started knocking on the door, two plastic bags were thrown out of a second-floor window which police say contained cocaine and fentanyl and led to the drug charges against Lugo.
Police said the bags contained a block of crack cocaine weighing more than 26 grams and 50 bags of fentanyl.
At Lugo’s arraignment, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron lowered the state’s bail request from $20,000 to $2,000. The bail was posted and Lugo was released back into the community. But Lugo also had a condition of release set by the court prohibiting him from having any contact with Gilchrist, who according to court documents, lives in Apartment #4 at 78 Hastings Hill.
Two days before the shooting of Lugo in Apartment #4, Gilchrist was charged with felony possession of stolen property related to the tool thefts. She was then released on conditions by Judge Jiron.
RuralEdge, a Northeast Kingdom housing non-profit organization, responded to e-mail questions about why Lugo was allowed to move back into 78 Hastings Hill after he was charged with drug trafficking at the residence.
“While we cannot speak to the specifics of any leaseholder, we can confirm that Israel Jimenez Lugo was not ever a leaseholder in this or any RuralEdge property and therefore was not authorized to live at the property,” reads part of the statement released by RuralEdge on Friday.
The federal government can seize property used to facilitate drug trafficking if the owner fails to take steps to get rid of drug dealers.
RuralEdge, which has owned 78 Hastings Hill since 2011, said in their statement that they do take action when needed.
“When there are issues that cannot be resolved or where there are conditions that create unsafe situations, we work quickly to proceed with eviction,” reads part of the statement. “The eviction process can be frustratingly long, especially during times of crisis, but we are diligent to respond and adhere to all processes dictated by the law.”
