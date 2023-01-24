St. J Homicide Suspect Facing New Charge

One of the suspects in the Hastings Hill homicide has been accused of stealing arthritis medicine from a 67-year-old local man in October.
And it wasn’t the first time Brittany L. Clark has been charged with stealing from the elderly.
Clark, 33, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of possessing narcotics and petit larceny in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday.
Clark is already being held in pre-trial detention for lack of $50,000 bail after being charged in connection with the murder of Hastings Hill resident Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, in December.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jasmine Hendry spotted Clark on October 25 at 12:29 p.m. walking on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
Ofc. Hendry also knew that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clark for failing to appear in court and took her into custody.
Clark was found by police to be in possession of Gabapentin pills which Clark told police she had been prescribed, according to the report.
But police said the investigation - which included statements from a Walgreens Pharmacy and Northeast Kingdom Human Services - raised lots of doubts about Clark’s statement.
Then, in November, police spoke with local resident Roy Willey, 67, who said Clark had stolen his cell phone and a bottle of his prescribed medications after he refused to give her money.
“Roy stated the pills were pain pills for arthritis, 600 milligrams,” wrote Ofc. Hendry in her report. “When asked what type of pain medication Roy stated it was Gabapentin. Roy stated there was about 100 and that Clark was in his apartment and he knows it was her that took them.”
Clark was also charged in 2022 with assaulting and stealing from an 80-year-old man in St. Johnsbury.
The alleged victim, Leonard Marcotte, told police that Clark entered his apartment and stole $30-$40 in loose change and pushed him into the table, leaving a large bruise on the left side of his abdomen.
Clark pleaded not guilty to felony assault and robbery with injury and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron. Clark has also been accused of stealing from a 74-year-old St. Johnsbury woman from November 2021 to January of 2022.
Clark is one of five suspects charged in connection with a botched drug house robbery that resulted in the death of Lugo.
Clark pleaded not guilty last week to felony charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of a burglary and aiding in the commission of assault and robbery at 78 Hastings Hill, Apt # 4, in St. Johnsbury.
Clark is facing a possible sentence on the new Tuesday charges of up to two years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
