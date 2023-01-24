St. J Homicide Suspect Facing New Charge
Buy Now

Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury is seen in a booking photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury.

One of the suspects in the Hastings Hill homicide has been accused of stealing arthritis medicine from a 67-year-old local man in October.

And it wasn’t the first time Brittany L. Clark has been charged with stealing from the elderly.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments