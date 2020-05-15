St. J Hotel Won’t Re-Open To Public Under New Guidelines

Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that the “next turn of the spigot” will be the re-opening of Vermont campgrounds, marinas and lodging establishments next week.
But the re-openings being allowed by the state under the COVID-19 state of emergency are limited and still subject to mandatory pandemic-related requirements.
Those requirements - which include a 25 percent-of-capacity cap on bookings, a limit on the size of gatherings, customer health questionnaires and ongoing quarantine rules - has at least one Northeast Kingdom hotel taking a pass.
“We have no plans to re-open to the public under the current conditions announced by the state,” said Peter Murphy, owner of The Comfort Inn in St. Johnsbury Friday.
However, the hotel at the intersection of Route 5 and Interstate 91, will not be empty.
The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) will continue to use The Comfort Inn to house corrections officers and medical staff working at the COVID-19 inmate surge site up the road at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
“The Comfort will continue to be utilized and we are in talks with the management team there as to how to best move forward,” said DOC Facilities Executive Al Cormier on Friday.
The phased re-opening of Vermont lodging facilities is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 22.
DOC Update
DOC employees are also operating the hotel by special agreement with Murphy and his company, Murphy Realty.
“We have also used the Comfort Inn to house our new recruits that attend the Corrections Academy in Lyndonville and will continue to utilize it for that as well,” said Cormier.
As of Friday afternoon, there were no inmates in the prison system still COVID-19 positive. The results of the most recent test of inmates at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington showed no new positive cases of COVID-19 among the 42 staff and 76 inmates tested on Thursday. One Chittenden staff member previously tested positive.
Cormier says the surge sites in St. Johnsbury and other DOC facilities will remain for the immediate future until all testing is completed.
Relaxing Restrictions
Governor Scott also announced the loosening of other COVID-19 restrictions Friday while at the same time extending the state of emergency until June 15.
“This will allow us to continue responding and managing this public health crisis while we transition out of it,” said Gov. Scott.
The governor said the state is still encouraging social distancing, mask use in public, hand washing and other preventative measures. But because of improved trends in infection, hospitalization and death rates, social gatherings are now being permitted for up to ten people including youth scouting, sports, club and arts organizations.
“I would put that under the category of recreation,” said Gov. Scott. “We have said we have opened up recreation to those under ten in numbers - non-contact and so forth with social separation and so forth. As long as they adhere to the guidelines they can meet in groups of less than ten.”
Gov. Scott said that number could also grow - possibly in the near future.
“If the data continues to move in the right direction we’ll be turning the spigot more and more,” said Gov. Scott. “Between now and June 1st you can expect us to open-up close contact businesses like hair salons, indoor professional services, outdoor dining at restaurants and increasing gathering size to 25…Again, this is if we continue to move in the right direction.”
