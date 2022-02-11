ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Community Hub (The Hub) is seeking participation to help recognize community members who are making positive impacts in the region.
It’s part of Operation Appreciation, The Hub’s mission to engage with and inspire local communities. “If you attended a public event in Caledonia or Southern Essex counties in the past year, then you may have seen the ‘Hubsters’ — chatted with them, posed for a Polaroid or even played them in Giant Connect Four,” says Hub director Juliet Emas.
The Hub has also hosted a number of their own Neighbor Up events. All of these events were Phase One of the Hub’s fact-finding mission to find out what community members are concerned about.
Phase Two is starting to put those conversations into action. The Hub has been holding a series of events on a wide range of topics, including an herbal body care workshop, free yoga twice a week, and even a snake talk-n-touch with St J’s “Snakeman.”
CELEBRATING COMMUNITY
Now, with Operation Appreciation, The Hub is spreading community cheer. To get involved, recognition postcards can be picked up at Hub headquarters: #438, Suite 2, Railroad St., St. J. “By filling out a recognition postcard, you’ll make sure your recipient will be recognized for their contribution to our community,” Emas said. “They’ll also receive a ‘swag bag’ full of fun stuff, and they’ll be able to recognize someone else for this honor.”
Operation Appreciation starts Feb. 12 and runs through the month. The goal is to recognize 200 community members for making a positive impact, no matter how small.
ABOUT THE HUB
The St. Johnsbury Community Hub was conceived through the Financial Stability Community Action Network of NEK Prosper! “The goal of the project is to inspire support and a variety of community services together in a space in downtown St. J designed to help reduce barriers to employment, offer opportunities for skill and leadership development and encourage new interpersonal and professional connections in order to support short and long-term financial goals of community members,” Emas noted.
The project developed strategies based on community input and partnership. They include:
(1) Reaching and welcoming the most vulnerable, the invisible and the shunned into community life
(2) Cultivating opportunities for action, social enterprise and entrepreneurship
(3) Connecting people to trusted resources, information, people and places that can help
(4) Activating and mobilizing community around mutual interdependence, support and sharing, and
(5) Amplifying the voices and role of those affected by poverty to influence policy and actions.
Funds in support of the project come from the NVRH’s Healthy Cents Fund and the Vermont Community Foundation, and will soon include the NEK’s Working Communities Challenge.
The Hub assists community members in accessing services and supports they need by curating special events in The Hub space. Community members are invited to learn about services in a safe, relaxing and familiar environment. “Public events, regular services hours, and activities like free yoga are scaled back a bit currently as we all navigate the Omicron wave, but as soon as it’s safe, The Hub will be buzzing again,” Emas said.
The Hub calendar of hours and upcoming events are available in hardcopy as well as online and social media platforms.
