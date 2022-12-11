ST. JOHNSBURY — Due to low water pressure encountered during emergency repairs, town officials say there is a possibility that drinking water may have become contaminated in some areas of town. As a result the St. Johnsbury Water System has issued a precautionary boil-water notice for the entire water system (with the exclusion of areas listed below) effective immediately and until further notice.

Customers not affected by this boil order are Higgins Hill Road from US Rt. 18 to the Parker Ave./Concord Ave. intersection; and Portland St./US Rt. 2 east of Moose River/Carroll Concrete.

