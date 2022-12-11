ST. JOHNSBURY — Due to low water pressure encountered during emergency repairs, town officials say there is a possibility that drinking water may have become contaminated in some areas of town. As a result the St. Johnsbury Water System has issued a precautionary boil-water notice for the entire water system (with the exclusion of areas listed below) effective immediately and until further notice.
Customers not affected by this boil order are Higgins Hill Road from US Rt. 18 to the Parker Ave./Concord Ave. intersection; and Portland St./US Rt. 2 east of Moose River/Carroll Concrete.
The town urges customers to not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Coliforms are bacteria which are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that other, potentially-harmful, bacteria may be present. When a water system is experiencing fluctuations in water pressure the possibility exists for bacteria and other harmful organisms to enter the water distribution system and contaminate the drinking water supply.
People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.
This boil-water notice will remain in effect until the quality and quantity of the drinking water meets state and federal drinking-water standards. The public will be informed when recovery is complete and tests show no bacteria in the drinking-water supply. For more information, contact Dan Gray at 802-748-9408. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the Water Supply Division at (800) 823- 6500.
