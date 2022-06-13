St. J Issuing Parking Permits

A vehicle parked on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in front the Boxcar & Caboose Bookstore & Cafe is surrounded by snow that was plowed around it Friday night. The St. Johnsbury Public Works crew trying to clear snow downtown plowed around the car but left banks of snow on three sides. An overnight winter parking ban in place gave the town the right to have the car towed at the owner's expense. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Semi-annual, monthly, and daily overnight and/or day permits are now available for July to December 2022.
Permitted parking spaces are in the lots designated as Pearl St. North, Railroad St., Main St., and the Armory.
According to parking administrator Doug Reid, the municipal lot behind Anthony’s Restaurant, referred to as the Pearl St. Lot, does not require a parking permit. Free long-term parking is available there Sunday-Friday, 6 a.m.-midnight, and Saturdays after the Farmer’s Market until midnight. “The Town encourages all store owners and employees to park in the Pearl Street Lot to make room for patrons and guests in other locations,” he noted.
Full information, including rates and lot maps, is available at stjvt.com. From the homepage, click on “Documents”, then “Department Forms”, then “Town Parking Documents.”
To apply for a parking permit, email dreid@stjvt.com, or call the permitting office at (802) 748-3926 ext. 8. The office is staffed Mon/Wed/Fri from noon-3 p.m., or call anytime to leave a message.
