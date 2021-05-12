The St. Johnsbury Armory project has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The money will be used to clean up environmental contamination at the former armory site located at 1249 Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak said the grant was a “critical component” to the town’s plan to redevelop the armory into a new municipal police station and emergency dispatch center.
“We expect that the EPA’s commitment to this project will help the town secure the other funding necessary to make this project move forward,” said Kasprzak on Wednesday.
The site, which operated as an armory from 1916 through 1984, is contaminated with PCBs, heavy metals and other contaminants.
“Grant funds also will be used to develop a community relations plan and conduct community outreach activities,” reads the grant announcement made by the EPA on Wednesday.
The town is also pursuing a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state to help pay for the project.
The estimated cost, including the site clean-up and building renovation, is about $5 million dollars.
The grant was one of only two awarded in Vermont, according to the announcement.
The other recipient was the St. Johnsbury-based Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) which was awarded a $600,000 EPA grant to inventory and prioritize contaminated sites across the Northeast Kingdom.
“Assessment activities will target the communities of Lyndon, St. Johnsbury, and Newport, as well as several sites in small, rural municipalities served by the NVDA,” reads the EPA announcement.
Sites prioritized for environmental assessment include the former Kennametal manufacturing facility (Tap & Die) and the former Town Garage in Lyndon; former industrial properties along Main and Bay Streets in St. Johnsbury and several sites in Newport including vacant buildings along Main Street, the Lakemont Road Property, former railroad easements, a leaking underground storage tank site, and the Bogner manufacturing facility.
Other sites that have been identified for environmental assessment are located in the towns of Barton, Canaan and Lunenburg.
