A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of choking his girlfriend and then threatening to have her child taken away by the state.
Rustin P. Masure, 29, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday to felony first degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace by phone and was released on conditions that he not contact his alleged victim and to stay 300 feet away from her person, vehicle, residence or place of employment.
