St. J Man Accused Of Assaulting ER Nurse

A St. Johnsbury man is accused of assaulting a nurse in the Emergency Room at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) this summer.
Roberto A. Gines-Reyes, 39, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a protected professional and disorderly conduct. According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, Gines-Reyes is being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police say Gines-Reyes was in the NVRH Emergency Room in St. Johnsbury on July 15 when he allegedly began yelling profanities and threats and physically assaulted registered nurse Christina Rosten, 44.
According to court documents, the alleged assault was witnessed by another nurse identified by police as Meghan Beausoleil.
“I witnessed RN Rosten get headbutted in L arm while the patient continued to verbally threaten staff + RN Rosten’s life,” said Beausoleil, in her sworn written statement to police. “The patient yelled he would kill Rosten, then spit in her face stating ‘I will remember you I will remember your face!’”
The alleged incident caused a “Code Gray” alert at the hospital which indicates a violent person. Police say that when they arrived on the scene Gines-Reyes could be heard yelling profanities from one of the ER rooms.
If convicted of both charges Gines-Reyes faces a possible sentence of over one year in prison and $1,500 in fines.
