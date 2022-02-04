A St. Johnsbury man was held without bail after being accused of terrorizing a Hastings Hill woman with a knife and cutting her early Friday morning.
William J. Garrett, 36, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and 2nd-degree unlawful restraint. Garrett was also charged with violating conditions of release from a prior criminal charge that remains pending.
Judge Thomas J. Devine ordered Garrett held pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing after a strong argument by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The state does believe that Mr. Garrett poses a substantial threat of physical violence to the public,” said Zaleski. “We have here a detailed affidavit involving serious threatening behavior with a knife. There was alcohol involved. Mr. Garrett was on conditions of release at the time to not engage in this type of behavior and all of this did occur with a juvenile nearby as well…Mr. Garrett was on Department of Corrections supervision until April 11 of 2021. However, during that time, in September of 2020, he was charged with an aggravated assault that is still pending…”
Zaleski also told the judge that Garrett has a poor record of complying with court orders.
“He has two failures to appear (in court) on his record,” said Zaleski. “He has four violations of conditions-of-release convictions, two felony convictions, seven violations of probation and four violations of parole.”
Police say Garrett used a knife to cut a 5-6 inch laceration on the woman’s abdomen and also threatened and chased a witness identified as Kevin Densmore, 24, with the knife just after 1 a.m. Friday in a dispute over money.
“(The alleged victim) said Garrett grabbed her and said ‘I’m not leaving this house and somebody is getting stabbed and killed until I get my money,’” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “When I asked (her) about substance use she said Garrett drank (two) 8% alcoholic drinks and he took his night meds which sounded like clonipin (sic). She then described running down the stairs, outside and seeing Garrett running behind her with the knife. She said he had the knife open on his side and then ‘he had it in front of me with the devil look in his eyes.’ I asked what he said when he did that and she replied ‘I’m gonna stab you to death right here and kill you because you took my f****** money.’”
The alleged victim also told police in a sworn written statement that Garrett accused her of stealing his money even after she showed him the cash was still in his pocket.
“He started freaking out once more about his money being stolen while Kevin and I both were like you have your money in your pocket and that’s where William whipped out a black folding pocket knife and started screaming that he’s gonna stab both of us if we don’t find his money,” wrote the alleged victim in her statement. “That’s when Kevin and I both booked it out door downstairs running in the middle of the street while William is chasing us with (a) knife screaming I’m gonna stab you both…’”
Densmore also told police that Garrett chased both of them up Hastings Hill.
“He said he turned around, saw the glint of the knife against (the alleged victim’s) stomach,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
Garrett faces a possible sentence of over 20 years in prison and $50,000 in fines if convicted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.