ST. JOHNSBURY — A St. Johnsbury man is accused of dumping sugar in the gas tank of a vehicle parked on Crepeault Hill Road.

Derek Bristol, 22, has been charged with unlawful mischief for the alleged crime. Trooper David Upson said the incident was reported to state police about 8:30 p.m. on May 27. The vehicle, parked at 1953 Crepeault Hill Road in St. Johnsbury, belongs to Jason Isham.

Bristol will be arraigned on Sept. 7 at the Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

