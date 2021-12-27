St. J Man Accused Of Jumping On Hood Of Occupied Car, Attempting To Smash Windshield

St. Johnsbury Police took a local man into custody on Sunday night after the man reportedly jumped on the hood of a vehicle with someone inside and tried to smash the windshield.
Jordan Passut, 40, of St. Johnsbury, is facing charges of unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct and two counts of violating conditions of release. Police say he violated release conditions by being our past court-ordered curfew and for drinking alcohol.
According to a report by Officer Robert Gerrish, it was about 10:45 p.m. when police were alerted by a motorist that “a male not known to her came out of a building (on Cote Court), jumped on the hood of her car while she was in the car and reportedly attempted to smash out her windshield.”
The person impacted by the alleged crimes is Rita Wescom, 32, of St. Johnsbury.
Police responded to the call and took Passut into custody. He was later lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility until he sobered up.
An arraignment is scheduled to take place at Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 31.
