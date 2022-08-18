St. J Man Accused Of Striking Woman In The Head With A Shotgun

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of striking a woman in the head with the butt of a shotgun.
Tony Dwyer, 36, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Thursday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and reckless endangerment. Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release which include an order that Dwyer only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian.
The judge said a custodian hearing would likely be scheduled on Monday. Dwyer remains in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
Court documents suggest that Dwyer has committed multiple acts of violence against the alleged victim who is identified as a 31-year-old female. The shotgun allegation occurred in January following an argument at Dwyer’s residence.
“Tony pointed the shotgun at (the alleged victim),” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Griffin Pearson in his report. “Moments later, Tony shot the shotgun…A single bird-shot round was fired from the shotgun, which traveled through the TV…”
Police say the alleged victim then tried to flee the residence but was caught and assaulted by Dwyer.
“Tony grabbed (her) arm prior to her reaching the front door, turned her toward him, and struck her in the head with the butt of the shotgun,” wrote Tpr. Pearson.
According to the report, the alleged victim was later treated for a head wound and a concussion at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Dwyer faces a possible sentence of over 17 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.
