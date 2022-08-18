St. J Man Accused Of Striking Woman In The Head With A Shotgun
Buy Now

Tony Dwyer (VSP)

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of striking a woman in the head with the butt of a shotgun.

Tony Dwyer, 36, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Thursday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and reckless endangerment. Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release which include an order that Dwyer only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments