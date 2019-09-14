St. J Man Accused of Violating Conditions of Release, Restraining Order

A 47-year-old St. Johnsbury man was accused of violating conditions of release Sept. 12. According to Vermont State Police, Michael Trask was in violation of his conditions in the vicinity of a residence on Higgins Hill Road.
He was asked not to make contact with and stay at least 300 feet away from an alleged female victim and her residence, police said. Trask was arrested and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.