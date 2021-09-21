St. Johnsbury Police say surveillance video helped them identify a man who robbed East Garden Chinese Restaurant last week.
Nicolas Balch, 41, of St. Johnsbury, is accused of robbing the Railroad Street restaurant just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Sgt. Lester Cleary, the suspect of the crime, now identified as Balch, entered the restaurant and tried to open the cash register, but an employee began to yell. He gave up trying to open the register and instead took cash from a tip jar and left.
No weapon was used in the robbery and no injuries were reported.
The effort to locate the suspect began immediately, but Balch was not quickly found. Through the police investigation and review of surveillance camera footage, Balch was identified as the robber.
He was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 18 to answer the charge.
Also on that day in court, Balch is expected to answer for an earlier allegation. Last month, Balch allegedly stole two and a half garbage bags full of returnable cans from a porch on Main Street. He was cited for petit larceny. Another man, John Schumann, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was also cited for the crime.
