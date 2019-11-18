Charles Nestor, 49, of St. Johnsbury allegedly violated pre-trial conditions of release Nov. 9 when he entered Horizon Deli. Police said they responded to the scene and escorted him outside to take him into custody. After the arresting officer turned his attention to the interior of the store, Nestor allegedly fled.
Police said they located Nestor at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital the next day after receiving a tip from the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department. Nestor was taken into custody for unlawful trespass, violating conditions of release and resisting arrest. He was lodged in Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $50 bail and scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Nov. 12.
