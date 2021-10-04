St. J Man Charged After ‘Space Jam’ Incident At Star Theatre

A St. Johnsbury man is accused of creating quite a disturbance at the Star Theatre this summer while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Chad R. Pelkey, 31, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of cruelty to a child and disorderly conduct and was released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Police say Pelkey was accompanied by a minor child at a viewing of the film “Space Jam” at about 8 p.m. on July 25 when he allegedly began yelling and swearing and “dropped his popcorn,” according to court documents.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police were then called to the scene and spoke with a witness who reported that the man later identified as Pelkey had also relieved himself on the street outside the theatre with the door open.
“{Witness} stated he was ‘exposing himself’ in front of kids,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “I asked what that meant and she said he was so messed up he didn’t know what was going on. She stated he was undoing his belt in front of the kids…”
Police said they then entered the “Space Jam” theatre as multiple families with children were leaving and found Pelkey slumped over in his seat.
“His shirt was unbuttoned and open and he was fiddling with his pants or belt,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “The only other person in the theatre was (the juvenile)…Sitting on the other side of the theatre.”
Police said Pelkey picked up a “Gatorade” bottle with alcohol in it as he was being escorted out of the theatre.
A sample of Pelkey’s breath indicated he had a blood alcohol content of .090 percent.
“I asked what else he took,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “He mentioned he was on Gabapentin and Methadone.”
Gabapentin is an anti-epileptic drug that affects chemicals and nerves in the body and is also used to treat neuropathic pain (nerve pain). Methadone is a drug used for pain relief and treatment of drug addiction.
Pelkey was then arrested.
If convinced of both charges Pelkey faces a possible sentence of over two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
