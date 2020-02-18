A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of committing two crimes last summer including a disturbance at a local day care center and assaulting another man with a club on main street.

William Desmarais, 37, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Feb. 10 to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony aggravated assault and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments