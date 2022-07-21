St. J Man Charged With Forging Local Neighborhood Association Checks

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of writing bad checks on the Summerville Neighborhood Association account.
Mark M. Savary, 54, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to three felony counts of forgery. Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release but Savary remains in pre-trial detention on other pending charges.
Police say that Savary, who was not an authorized signer on the account, wrote thousands of dollars in Summerville Neighborhood Association checks to a male subject identified by police as William Mitchell, 52. However, police also say the investigation showed that the Summerville checking account had been closed and all the checks had bounced.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Mitchell told me he had been given a series of checks by Mark Savary,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Those checks had been deposited in his account and were found to be bad.”
Mitchell told police he had received more than $2,100 in checks from Savary. Police said in court documents that they are not ready to reveal what Savary was paying for with the checks to “preserve the integrity” of another investigation.
The investigation into the Summerville checks began in January after police responded to a shooting at Savary’s residence located at 545 Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury.
A 16-year-old Connecticut teen identified as Kameron Garcia was later charged with shooting Robert Stamps, 51, in the neck. Stamps survived the shooting.
During the shooting-related search of Savary’s residence, police found the Summerville checkbook in the wood stove in the kitchen which included a carbon copy receipt made out to Mitchell.
Savary faces a possible sentence of up to thirty years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
