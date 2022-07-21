St. J Man Charged With Forging Local Neighborhood Association Checks
Mark M. Savary appears in Caledonia Superior Court by video from jail on Feb. 1, 2022.

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of writing bad checks on the Summerville Neighborhood Association account.

Mark M. Savary, 54, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to three felony counts of forgery. Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release but Savary remains in pre-trial detention on other pending charges.

