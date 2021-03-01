A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of assaulting a woman in her car on Mill Street.
Angel Luis Morales Cordova, 23, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to misdemeanor charges of simple assault, unlawful mischief and violating conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
Cordova was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the condition that he not have contact with the alleged victim in the case.
According to police, Cordova grabbed and pulled and squeezed the alleged victim’s arm and shoulder leaving bruises as they talked in her car on Mill Street on July 31, 2020.
“She says they were there for about 20 minutes and he began grabbing her and ‘being crazy,’” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his affidavit filed in support of the charges.
The alleged victim told police that she and Cordova were friends and that she had picked him up to discuss a “dispute from the previous night,” according to police.
Cordova is also accused of damaging the rear-view mirror in the alleged victim’s vehicle and violating a 24 curfew set by the court related to previous unrelated criminal charges.
If convicted of all the charges Cordova faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $2,500 in fines.
