A St. Johnsbury man has been charged with providing false information to a police officer about his dog.
Chadd D. Knowles, 30, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish said in his report that he was approached by Knowles on Nov. 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m. in front of the police department at 1187 Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Knowles stated he needed to talk to me and asked if I knew Don Dresser, 43,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “He said that he asked if Dresser could watch his dog, Grace. Knowles said that Dresser was now refusing to give the dog back. He said that Dresser had claimed that Knowles gave the dog to him and that Dresser had forged a statement saying this. He said that he went back to Dresser’s house to get the dog back and Dresser refused to give it back.”
But when police interviewed Dresser at his residence at 48 Eastern Avenue he told them he had purchased the dog from Knowles who lives just up the road at 178 Eastern Avenue.
“I knocked on Dresser’s door and the dog was there,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “I asked what was going on with the dog and he said he bought the dog from Knowles for $80…Dresser said that he was being scammed by Knowles. I explained I would get the dog back to Knowles.”
Police said the investigation continued and they eventually decided to charge Knowles alleging that he had told police that he had left the dog with Dresser for a few hours when in actuality he had either given the dog to Dresser or sold it to him, according to the report.
Knowles faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
