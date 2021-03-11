St. J Man Charged With Sexual Assault In Barre

A St. Johnsbury man accused of smashing things at the former St. Johnsbury warming shelter and claiming to be a “Navy Seal” while stealing beer from a local deli has now been charged with sexual assault in Barre.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, Kasey Giorgio, 28, is being held without bail pending trial in Washington Superior Court on several charges including sexual assault - no consent, kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
Barre police say Giorgio is accused of following and harassing a woman as she walked home from a friend’s house in February. The alleged victim told police Giorgio eventually accosted her and forced her to have sex with him behind a Jiffy Mart convenience store in Barre. The woman then ran and screamed for help until a bystander called the police.
Police say Giorgio told them the sex was consensual.
In January, Giorgio was accused of stealing beer on Dec. 30, 2020, from Horizon’s Deli on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. Police allege Giorgio claimed he was a Navy Seal before walking off with the beer without paying for it.
According to a report by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Davis Guyer, a man wearing a long black jacket, tan-colored ski pants, and a Vietnam Veteran hat - who was later identified as Giorgio - approached the checkout counter with the alcohol but did not pay for it.
“When asked to present his ID, the male told the cashier that he was a Navy Seal and didn’t need to show his ID and proceeded to leave the store with the alcohol,” wrote Ofc. Guyer in his report.
Police later determined Giorgio was responsible for the theft after going to a house on Pleasant Street and finding Giorgio there. According to Ofc. Guyer, Giorgio told police he was a Navy Seal.
In January of 2020, Giorgio was accused of damaging a cell phone, a laptop computer and other items at the former warming shelter on Hospital Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.