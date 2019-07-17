Vermont State Police cited a St. Johnsbury resident for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license July 15 in Cabot. According to a report, Tommy Stone, 45, was pulled over around 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 2 and a subsequent investigation showed his license was criminally suspended.
Stone is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court Aug. 29 to answer the charge of criminal DLS.
