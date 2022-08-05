St. J Man Convicted Of Car Wash Assault
Ryan M. Hayes appears by video from jail in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

A St. Johnsbury man has been convicted by plea agreement of deliberately hitting a homeless man with his car over a drug deal gone bad.

Ryan M. Hayes, 34, pleaded no contest to felony aggravated assault and guilty to misdemeanor unlawful mischief in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday. Judge Justin P. Jiron then sentenced Hayes to 6 months to 30 months — all suspended — except for 23 days in jail and seven days on the work crew.

