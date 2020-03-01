Jason Lee Fournier, a St. Johnsbury resident, was accused of writing a series of false checks totaling over $900 between January and March of 2019.
St. Johnsbury Police cited Fournier to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court April 20. The alleged victim in the case was St. Johnsbury resident Kasea Hill.
