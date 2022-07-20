St. J Man Held Without Bail After Mayonnaise Incident

A homeless St. Johnsbury man is being held without bail after a fight broke out in Lyndon over mayonnaise.
Trent M. Demers, 26, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday to multiple charges including 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, violating conditions of release, unlawful mischief, petit larceny and second-degree domestic assault.
Judge Justin P. Jiron held Demers without bail citing concerns about previous violations by Demers involving the same alleged victim - a 47-year-old woman.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police responded to the alleged incident that occurred in an apartment on Post Office Lane in Lyndon Corner at 12:35 p.m. on Monday. A witness told investigators that Demers punched the woman in the face after they argued about mayonnaise not being on Demers’ sandwich.
“Trent stated the fight was over mayonnaise,” confirmed Vermont State Police Tpr. David Hastings in his report.
Demers is also accused of stealing a bike from the residence, stabbing the vinyl siding of the building with a pocket knife and cutting the alleged victim’s knuckle with the knife.
Witnesses say Demers showed up at the residence at 8 a.m. on Monday and they told him he needed to pack his stuff and leave. But Demers was still in the apartment at lunchtime so the alleged victim made him a sandwich.
“(She) said Trent wanted mayonnaise on his sandwich, but she had told him she had already put it away,” wrote police in court documents.
Demers faces a possible sentence of up to 21 years in prison and over $37,000 in fines.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.