St. J Man Held Without Bail After Mayonnaise Incident
Buy Now

Trent Demers appears by video in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

A homeless St. Johnsbury man is being held without bail after a fight broke out in Lyndon over mayonnaise.

Trent M. Demers, 26, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday to multiple charges including 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, violating conditions of release, unlawful mischief, petit larceny and second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Justin P. Jiron held Demers without bail citing concerns about previous violations by Demers involving the same alleged victim - a 47-year-old woman.

Caledonia Superior Court

Police responded to the alleged incident that occurred in an apartment on Post Office Lane in Lyndon Corner at 12:35 p.m. on Monday. A witness told investigators that Demers punched the woman in the face after they argued about mayonnaise not being on Demers’ sandwich.

“Trent stated the fight was over mayonnaise,” confirmed Vermont State Police Tpr. David Hastings in his report.

Demers is also accused of stealing a bike from the residence, stabbing the vinyl siding of the building with a pocket knife and cutting the alleged victim’s knuckle with the knife.

Witnesses say Demers showed up at the residence at 8 a.m. on Monday and they told him he needed to pack his stuff and leave. But Demers was still in the apartment at lunchtime so the alleged victim made him a sandwich.

“(She) said Trent wanted mayonnaise on his sandwich, but she had told him she had already put it away,” wrote police in court documents.

Demers faces a possible sentence of up to 21 years in prison and over $37,000 in fines.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments