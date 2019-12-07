A St. Johnsbury man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 8 years in prison for child pornography.

The United States Attorney’s office stated that Tony Cuthbertson, 50, was sentenced in Rutland after his guilty plea to one count of knowingly producing with intent to distribute child pornography. Chief U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford also ordered Cuthbertson to serve a 10-year term of supervised release, and to pay a $100 special assessment.

