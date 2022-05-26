St. J Man Released After Alleged Assault On State Troopers

A St. Johnsbury man is facing a long list of criminal charges including assault on two police officers at the Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park in St. Johnsbury.
Derek Bristol, 24, pleaded not guilty on Monday to felony charges of impeding a public officer and felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of drunken driving, reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct by fighting, providing false information to a police officer, resisting arrest - 2nd offense and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
Bristol was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to court documents, state police responded to a report on May 21 at 10:30 p.m. of a male erratically driving a Chevrolet Tahoe near 577 Avenue A.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The vehicle reportedly almost hit residents of the area…after which the operator stopped at the address, got out of the vehicle, and began to waive a large knife around,” wrote VSP Tpr. Kyle Fecher in his report. “I arrived at the scene with Trooper Aremburg, where I observed a male standing inside the door of the house, shirtless. The male was identified as Derek Bristol, 24.”
Police said they spoke with Bristol about the reported reckless operation and he blamed it on his wife.
“I spoke with Bristol, who initially advised that his wife, Sarah Vance, 24, had been operating the vehicle due to the amount of alcohol in his system, and that she had driven across a neighbor’s lawn before returning to the address,” wrote Tpr. Fecher. “Bristol later admitted that he had been lying, and that he had been the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.”
Bristol told police he had consumed five 12 oz. cans of Bud Light, three 16 oz. cans of Bud Light and approximately half a fifth of “Jager liquor,” according to the report.
Police then moved to arrest Bristol but he allegedly resisted.
“He turned and ran away from Trooper Aremburg and myself,” wrote Tpr. Fecher. “Bristol fought with us for approximately four minutes during which he punched me with his right arm when I was trying to get him under control. He continued to fight us by punching and kicking us, causing minor pain. At one point Bristol said that he would bite me, and then attempted to do so. At one point Bristol attempted to crawl under the SUV, during which he kicked me multiple times as he attempted to get underneath, and Bristol had to be dragged out as he continued to fight.”
Bristol later provided a breath sample to police which showed that he had a blood alcohol content of .152 percent at 1:06 a.m. Bristol was then processed for drunken driving before being brought to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury as an incapacitated person.
Bristol faces a possible sentence of up to 19 years in prison and $16,000 in fines if convicted on all the charges.
