St. J Man With ‘Death Wish’ Convicted Of Multiple Charges

A St. Johnsbury man with a ‘death wish’ was recently convicted by a jury on multiple charges related to a high-speed chase.
Alan Tanguay, 31, was found guilty on Oct. 26 of eluding a law enforcement officer, excessive speed, drunken driving, attempting to impede a public officer and two counts of reckless endangerment. The case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Cricchi.
Tanguay will be back in court at a later date for sentencing.
Orleans Superior Court
Vermont State Police said the incident occurred at 1:05 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2020, near the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in the town of Coventry. The chase began when police tried to stop a white truck traveling at 80 m.p.h. in a 50 m.p.h. zone.
“The truck failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed,” wrote Tpr. Joshua Mikkola in his report. “The truck quickly turned off the paved roadway and began traveling east on Coventry Station Road in a negligent manner, consistently maintaining speeds of up to 60-70 m.p.h. in a posted 35 m.p.h. zone with poor road conditions.”
The truck then turned onto River Road and finally stopped on Messier Farm Road with its lights off.
But Tanguay began acting erratically after police ordered him out of the truck and directed him to his knees with his hands behind his back,
“Tanguay stood up, dropped his hands and walked towards me, asking me to shoot him,” wrote Tpr. Mikkola. “I put away my firearm and grabbed Tanguay’s right arm, arm barring him to the ground and securing both his hands in handcuffs…Prior to putting Tanguay into the cruiser he stated he had a death wish.”
Police said two other people were in the truck and that they found 20 empty containers of Bud Light and Twisted Tea scattered throughout the truck’s interior.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.