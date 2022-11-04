St. J Man With ‘Death Wish’ Convicted Of Multiple Charges

Alan Tanguay

A St. Johnsbury man with a ‘death wish’ was recently convicted by a jury on multiple charges related to a high-speed chase.

Alan Tanguay, 31, was found guilty on Oct. 26 of eluding a law enforcement officer, excessive speed, drunken driving, attempting to impede a public officer and two counts of reckless endangerment. The case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Cricchi.

