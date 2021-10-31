ST. JOHNSBURY — Mariah Rust is not yet through her graduate program, studying French and English translation at the Middlebury College Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, but she’s already worked on her first major motion film just out in theaters: Becoming Cousteau.
She worked with Story Syndicate, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based production company, as an intern, assisting with translation and other duties, for a little more than a year during the documentary’s development.
The National Geographic Documentary Film, distributed by Picturehouse, and directed by Liz Garbus, used the archives of the Jacques Cousteau Foundation to tell much of the story of the late underwater explorer who took the world with him on expeditions to places humans had never before seen.
Released in French and English, the film came out Oct. 22.
Rust, 23, who grew up in St. Johnsbury (she is the daughter of Jim and Pam Rust, who have long owned and operated the Pettyco Junction market and gas station in town), is in her second year of her master’s program where her degree in French and English translation will have a specialization in localization management or the planning of translation projects, she said in a recent interview.
She graduated in 2020 with her Bachelor of Arts degree in French Literature and Translation with a minor in Art History from Barnard College of Columbia University.
The film chronicles the life of the late Jacques Cousteau, a world-renowned underwater explorer who, like Rust, also had a connection to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom; he first learned to dive at Harvey’s Lake in Barnet as a boy attending a summer camp, and so began his lifelong love affair with diving.
Rust referred to the new history book about Barnet, Vermont, by local author Kathleen Monroe, and her chapter on Jacques Cousteau. She spoke with Monroe, and purchased her book from her, eager to hear the full Vermont connection to the famous underwater explorer whose film she was working on.
“When he was a child, his parents lived in the US for a short time and then he went to a summer camp in Vermont, on Harvey’s Lake,” said Rust. “For punishment he had to clean out debris from the lake and that was where he supposedly was introduced to being under water and what it looks like.”
The Real Jacques Cousteau Story
In an earlier interview, Monroe said getting to the root of the true Jacques Cousteau story in Vermont was what got her history book research rolling.
Monroe said Jacques Cousteau’s legendary diving explorations were the stuff of magic to her growing up, she is a swimmer herself, and she felt compelled to get to the facts about his time at Harvey’s Lake.
The stories that were told locally didn’t completely match what she was finding while doing research.
And so, Monroe kept going.
She said she loves to investigate things and find out the real stories and facts behind them. Her sleuth work that began with a curiosity about Cousteau’s time in Barnet led her to pay for information from none other than the FBI.
“I couldn’t stop at the FBI,” shared Monroe, noting the federal agency was called the Bureau of Investigation in the early days. She dove into any records she could find online, and began looking into as many local sources as she could get her hands on.
Chapter 10 in her book is titled, Jacques Cousteau Takes A Dive. A quote from Cousteau precedes the chapter; “My parents sent me to a summer school in Lake Harvey, Vermont, a time when my parents lived in America. I became a good swimmer. So that was just the beginning.”
The sign in the parking area for the popular lake is a tribute to the famous diver and reads, “Home to Jacques Cousteau’s First Dive.”
Cousteau visited Barnet when he was 11-years-old, writes Monroe. He had been a sickly child, and immigrated from France when his father took a job working for a very wealthy American businessman. He and his brother were enrolled in a summer camp in Barnet that summer, coming from their school in Manhattan, N.Y.
Monroe writes, “Of his camp experience, Jacques recalled, ‘My interest in diving started pretty early in my life … One of my instructors, a German named Mr. Boetz, didn’t like me very much, and I didn’t like him at all. He forced me to ride horses and I fell a lot. I still hate horses. He also obliged me to clear the bottom of the lake under the springboard so my friends could dive without danger, because the bottom of the lake was very, very shallow, full of branches and dead trees.’”
“I worked very hard diving in that murk without goggles, without a mask, and that’s where I learned to dive,” Cousteau wrote of that summer. “I became a good swimmer. So that was the beginning … Vermont … Oh, how beautiful it is. I spent two or three weeks diving into that lake and eventually, I learned how to hold my breath under water.”
Cousteau in later years would give donations to various causes in Barnet, to help preserve the envrionment in the place where his love for diving took root.
Internship Gave Rust Real-World Translation Experience
Rust said she was intrigued about the Cousteau-Northeast Kingdom of Vermont connection, and purchased the book from Monroe one day when she was selling them at Harvey’s Lake, where there is a sign advertising that the spot was where Jacques Cousteau’s diving inspiration began.
“I am not a super great swimmer, but it made me super interested in what’s in the ocean and what’s underwater,” said Rust of working on the project.
Rust said she learned about an internship opportunity to work on the film when she was still at Barnard, and the work began only weeks before the global pandemic was declared, but she was able to continue to assist on the film’s translation needs remotely.
“It just kind of came to me,” she said of how the internship opportunity presented itself. She was in her fall semester of her senior year in 2019 when she received an email from the comparative literature department at Barnard which was also sent to French students, saying “there was this company, they make documentaries,” and they were in need of French-speaking interns “to help with a Jacques Cousteau project they were working on.”
Rust said, “I told my mom about it and she thought it sounded really cool, so she encouraged me to apply.” The company was located next to the Brooklyn Bridge, “It was my first time seeing that iconic image. They wanted me to come start in January 2020.”
She came home for Christmas break to St. Johnsbury and worked at the film company for a few weeks in-person “before everything shut down.”
“I was at the internship when I got the email from school that everything was going online, I had a little bit of a breakdown,” she said of that crushing news; she was in the Class of 2020 whose graduations were on computer screens, not in-person because of COVID-19. The film project continued, and like school, was able to occur remotely, “It was the one constant that I had,” she said.
The company Rust worked for is Story Syndicate, a “fairly new production company” based in Brooklyn, which was part of the project. “Originally, it was supposed to be a 3-month internship, but when it went fully remote with the pandemic, it ended up being extended.” She principally focused on translation work, but also had some administrative tasks, she said.
On the film’s website, it notes that the film is “An inside look at the life of explorer, filmmaker and beloved adventurer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, his iconic films and inventions, and the experiences that made him the 20th century’s most unique and renowned environmental voice.”
“Adventurer, filmmaker, inventor, author, unlikely celebrity and conservationist: For over four decades, Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his explorations under the ocean became synonymous with a love of science and the natural world,” the website goes on. “As he learned to protect the environment, he brought the whole world with him, sounding alarms more than 50 years ago about the warming seas and our planet’s vulnerability. In BECOMING COUSTEAU, from National Geographic Documentary Films, two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus takes an inside look at Cousteau and his life, his iconic films and inventions, and the experiences that made him the 20th century’s most unique and renowned environmental voice - and the man who inspired generations to protect the Earth.”
The PG-13 rated film already is stacking up notice, at the Telluride Film Festival, as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2021, the BFI London Film Festival where it was a Grierson Award 2021 Winner, and it was a nominated film for the Critics Choice Documentary Awards sixth annual.
Working on the project, Rust said, “I did learn a lot. I learned a lot of French ocean-related words, and also a lot of terms that are really related to diving and the things that Jacques Cousteau invented. I had to learn all of that. It was a bit more real-world translation,” she said, and a great opportunity for her to build her skills and resume. “It was a very real-world application” for translation, and to help her focus on her future goals, she explained. “I liked being a part of a creative project.”
Of the film, Rust said, “I actually had no idea it would become such a big thing!”
“I thought it would be a great thing to put on my resume. It was enjoyable, a great learning experience. As I was working on the film,I started to realize the scale it was going to go to,” she said.
This was Rust’s first time working on a film. “They really wanted Jacques Cousteau to tell his own story,” so a great deal of translation work was required. “They did do some modern interviews.”
As the project went on, “I became more aware through osmosis that these things were happening, that it was being submitted to film festivals and that kind of thing. In the early part of this year I stopped working on it regularly,” about a year after the internship began, said Rust. “They announced it was going to be shown at the Toronto Film Festival and Telluride.”
The film was released to theaters last week and will be available by streaming after.
Rust said she didn’t know much about the famous undersea explorer before.
“I knew the name Jacques Cousteau, my mom told me about his specials on TV when she was growing up … I did not quite realize the impact he had. Before Jacques Cousteau, they didn’t really know what was in the ocean. You didn’t see pictures of fish and what lived under the sea. It wasn’t until I actually started looking at the things he had done that I realized how inspiring he was, but it’s also very amazing that he had done so much in his lifetime.”
Rust said, “I’m very happy that I chose to apply and that it worked out for me. It’s very exciting to be a part of something that’s gone so big!”
Becoming Cousteau will be playing at Catamount Arts for two weeks, beginning Nov. 19th, Rust said this weekend.
Find out more about the film by visiting: https://films.nationalgeographic.com/becoming-cousteau
