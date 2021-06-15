St. J Not Building Homeless Campground

The prospect of over 30 homeless people now living at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury suddenly losing their state-funded motel rooms and being handed $2,500 in cash and a tent on July 1 has the town of St. Johnsbury greatly concerned.
“HUB communities such as St. Johnsbury end up being the concentration of issues like this,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead at Monday’s select board meeting. “In St. J in particular, this kind of thing can have a taxing role on our police department.”
The reliance on the state’s motel voucher program exploded in the last year throughout the state because of the pandemic. The state had been renting motel rooms for 250-300 households but during the pandemic, the state rented 1,900 rooms.
Now, changes to the state’s motel voucher program will mean homeless people will need to meet certain qualifications as of July 1 to access the free housing which state officials say will result in many losing their free motel rooms.
The free cash and tents are supposed to give the ousted motel residents some stability so they can find new housing.
But Whitehead said he doesn’t expect everything to go as smoothly as planned.
He’s even reached out to other Vermont communities and learned that some are actually building campgrounds for the homeless population so they have a place to pitch their tents.
“They’re building areas for people to be able to go to and camp should they need it,” said Whitehead. “I’m not in agreement with doing that…I don’t have the time or the manpower to build and manage a campground. We don’t have a location for it. We don’t have permits for it so that’s not something I think would be an option for the town of St. J and frankly it’s not really our problem to solve. It’s a statewide, or a regional or even a nationwide problem that needs to be solved.”
The state has partnered with 76 lodging establishments statewide to accommodate homeless people. Four of those are located in the Northeast Kingdom including the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury, the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville, Maurice Motel in Canaan, and the Pinecrest Motel & Cabins in Barton.
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page has said that he was told as many as 34 people previously housed at the Fairbanks would soon be leaving the inn - which Whitehead said has been a source of frequent trouble since it became a de facto homeless shelter in 2020.
“Our police department has already had some issues with the hotel itself,” said Whitehead. “Year-to-year comparison - we would normally be at about 8 calls to the Fairbanks Inn whereas we were at about 140…The impact on our resources and our emergency services can be pretty stressful.”
Whitehead said the town has asked the state for help in dealing with the problems at the Fairbanks Inn but has received little.
“During this last winter, the chief did request a security protocol for the Fairbanks Inn because most of what’s happening there is not something that’s enforceable from city or from town ordinances,” said Whitehead. “The state did not provide any security level assistance out at the hotel…”
Most of the money to fund the new Emergency Housing proposal is coming from FEMA and other federal funds related to the COVID allotment said, state officials.
Whitehead said he has also been in contact with the Vermont Agency of Human Services (AHS) and local human services non-profit Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NECKA) about the town’s concerns. He even invited the AHS Field Director and NEKCA Director to Monday’s select board meeting but neither could make it.
“These problems are gonna be things that take communities a lot of work and effort to face and try to figure out how to solve,” said Whitehead.
