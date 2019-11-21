The St Johnsbury Park and Ride located at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 2B will be partially open for the winter as a gravel parking area with no lights starting today.
The contractor in charge of the reconstruction project will place barricades and barrels to protect the raised sidewalks, stamped concrete island, and electrical pull boxes from winter maintenance operations. When the contractor returns in the spring, the Park and Ride will remain partially open to users.
