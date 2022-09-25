St. J PD Probes Sunday Summer Street Accident
St. Johnsbury Police investigate a Sunday afternoon accident on Summer Street. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Police investigated a Sunday two-car accident on Summer Street that left one vehicle with significant front-end damage.

According to investigating officer Jasmine Hendry, a Saturn Sky operated by Brian Perry, 26, of Gilman, was going north on Summer Street at about 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle struck the back end of a parked Ford Fusion owned by Dylan Sullivan, 20, of St. Johnsbury. It was a hard crash that sent Sullivan’s parked vehicle some 100 feet down the street.

