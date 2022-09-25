St. J PD Probes Sunday Summer Street Accident

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Police investigated a Sunday two-car accident on Summer Street that left one vehicle with significant front-end damage.
According to investigating officer Jasmine Hendry, a Saturn Sky operated by Brian Perry, 26, of Gilman, was going north on Summer Street at about 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle struck the back end of a parked Ford Fusion owned by Dylan Sullivan, 20, of St. Johnsbury. It was a hard crash that sent Sullivan’s parked vehicle some 100 feet down the street.
Perry was unconscious when police arrived, Hendry said. He was given narcam, and was on the ground when he came to after being treated by Calex Ambulance personnel, Ofcr. Hendry said, adding that no injuries resulted.
Drugs are suspected to have played a role in the crash. At this time, Ofcr. Hendry said, Perry will be cited into court on Jan. 2, 2023 on charges still being developed of DUI-drugs, and careless and negligent operation with crash resulting.
