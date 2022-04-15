The St. Johnsbury Pet Parade is back.

The annual event, which started in the 1950s, was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

But it has been re-organized by a collection of community members who plan to have pets and other animals rolling through the streets once again on Saturday, June 4.

The Pet Parade Committee wants to not only bring the parade back to the streets but also want to make it bigger and better than ever.

“I think people need it,” said Pet Parade Committee Chair Anita Roth on Wednesday. “I think people are looking forward to getting out there with their pets…Pets have been such an important part of getting us through these last couple of years.”

With that in mind, the committee has decided to make the theme of this year’s parade: “Our Pets, Our Heroes.”

“We just thought that was a good theme for people who are excited to get out in the world again and be with the pets they love,” said Roth. “And we have a couple of special pets lined up to honor for the things that they’ve done for the people in their lives.”

Roth said that in the past, the event used to include more farm animals - such as cows - and that she would like to encourage more local farmers to sign-up for this year’s event.

“I’m just hoping to get some farm animals like it was back in the day,” said Roth.

Pet participation in this year’s parade requires pre-registration through the Pet Parade website at www.stjpetparade.com or in-person during some pre-registration outreach activities.

“Every pet has to be registered so we know how we can accommodate them,” said Roth. “Cats and dogs are pretty easy. A cow takes a little bit of planning…In April in May we’re setting up at Whites Market to do some pre-registration in person and just to let people know what’s happening. We’ll be doing that in conjunction with Kingdom Animal Shelter…”

Participants can also register to enter their pet in some Pet Parade contests but they can also register to just walk in the parade.

A video clip of the 1954 St. Johnsbury Pet Parade is available on the Pet Parade website at stjpetparade.com.

