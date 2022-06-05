ST. JOHNSBURY — It is difficult to think of somewhere in Vermont that you could go and see dogs, cows, ducks, goldfish, chickens, oxen, rabbits, lizards, snakes and goats all in the same place.
The St. Johnsbury pet parade has been doing just that for the past 73 years.
After last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic, the goal was to make this year’s parade bigger and better in order to make up for last year. In her first year organizing, Anita Roth accepted that challenge. Her family, as well as a few other families, teamed up to form a committee that has worked tirelessly for the last four months in preparation for the parade.
“My goal this year was to bring it back to what I felt it could be,” said Roth. “Raise attendance and bring in more variety of animals including farm animals.”
Over one hundred pets strutted their way through town Saturday morning and Roth estimates that it was the largest crowd of watchers in at least the past 10 years.
“I think people really just wanted to get out of the house and do something fun,” Roth said. “Everybody is sort of emerging and things are becoming closer to normal again. The downtown is blossoming and people are wanting to see each other. I was expecting it to be bigger this year, but I wasn’t expecting it to be this big.”
Roth’s other goal was to highlight the impact that pets have on their owners’ day-to-day lives. Hence this year’s theme, “Our Pets, Our Heroes.” When many people were quarantined, they relied heavily on their pets and some used the extended time at home to introduce new pets to their families.
“I felt like this year, of all years, was the best time to say thank you to all of these animals,” Roth said. “I love that people get dressed up in costumes because it makes the atmosphere exciting and fun — but this year was really about honoring the pets because so many people rely on them in ways we might not even realize, and people got really into that idea.”
This was the first year that participants could pre-register online. In addition, they were also asked to submit a short response as to why their pet was their hero.
“I think doing that was just so cathartic for people and they are really proud of their pets,” Roth said. “And I got incredible stories about all kinds of animals. It was so meaningful for people to share and some of the owners just poured their hearts out. We also found in our community that there were some amazing hero dogs that really deserved to be celebrated.”
One of those dogs, a golden retriever named Melody, earned top honors on the day, receiving the “Judge’s Choice” grand prize for her acts of heroism this past winter. In February, Elda Pessini, Melody’s owner’s mother, was house-sitting when in the middle of the night their house caught on fire. Melody managed to awaken Pessini, who then smelled smoke and saw the flames. The two made it safely out of the house which is when the dog ran to a neighboring house, awakening them too, so that they could call the fire department.
Other award winners included Most Trusted: Ben Smith and Anna the labrador, Gingue and Bradley families, and Diamond the Rat and Fancy Chickens; Greatest Comfort: Kathryn Daniels and Daisy the dog, Emily Gilchrist and Nyx the puppy; Best Team: Tom and Jerry the holsteins and Alan Burnett with Archie and Easy-E; Hardest Working: Therapy Dogs of Vermont; Best Dressed: Reagan Beck and black labs named Tug and Mia who were sporting bright green Crocs; Best Float: Oscar and Ollie the cows and the Ghafoori family and Thumper the bunny.
Smallest pet was awarded to Raelyn Smith and three goldfish named Molly, Molly, and Molly; Most Fun went to Malachi Meisel and his a trio of superhero ducks named Bandit, Daisy, and Daffy; Turbo and Diesel the oxen took home the Largest Pet award. Turbo and Diesel are from the Little Rascals 4H club out of New Hampshire. There was also Melanie Doherty and Phoebe the mutt who came from Georgia and won the Travelled Furthest award. The pet photo-shoot and the people’s choice grand prize went to Lydia Harvey.
Roth expressed appreciation for the community coming together to help out and make an event like this possible.
“I don’t know about other towns, but with St. Johnsbury, it doesn’t matter who you ask for help or support, they will say yes and they will do it to their capacity,” Roth said. “‘Can everybody give five hundred dollars? No of course not,’ but they can come volunteer and so you can really ask anybody in this town for help and nine times out of ten they’re going to say yes. And if they can’t this year, they will ask how they can help the next year. Support was shockingly easy and fun and they all have their own memories of the parade and so they want to see it continue.”
Roth envisions the pet parade to continue to grow both in community attendance but also in participation, with an even larger variety of animals next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.